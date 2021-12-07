Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Family Capital Trust Co’s Largest Position

Family Capital Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,602 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 44.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $157,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $28.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $650.19. 51,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,345. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $633.89 and a 200-day moving average of $612.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.