Adshares Market Cap Reaches $70.67 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $70.67 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00006574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00141314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,984,692 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.