Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.93

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.93 and last traded at $134.88, with a volume of 4846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.43.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,421 shares of company stock worth $92,758,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

