Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAV stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 871,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,600. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.54. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.