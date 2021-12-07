Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.71. 1,069,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,600. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.54.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

