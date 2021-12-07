Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$9.00 by Raymond James

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a C$9.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAV. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.81. 871,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,600. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

