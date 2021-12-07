Aergo (AERGO) Market Capitalization Tops $78.90 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. Aergo has a total market cap of $78.90 million and $16.34 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aergo has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00222825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

AERGO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

