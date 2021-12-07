Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 7,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,556,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 201.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 151.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

