AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.69

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.69 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 47.25 ($0.63). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 48.30 ($0.64), with a volume of 2,387,877 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.31. The company has a market cap of £354.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,913.01). Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,000 over the last three months.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.