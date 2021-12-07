AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.69

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.69 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 47.25 ($0.63). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 48.30 ($0.64), with a volume of 2,387,877 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.31. The company has a market cap of £354.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,913.01). Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,000 over the last three months.

AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

