African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

