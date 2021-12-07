AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

