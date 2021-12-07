Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is Cardinal Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000.

NYSE:A opened at $151.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

