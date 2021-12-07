Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Agilysys worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,898,000 after acquiring an additional 308,910 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 95,168 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 81,538 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,470,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,064,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

