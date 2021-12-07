Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 126,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,759. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.94. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$60.27 and a twelve month high of C$97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

