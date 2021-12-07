AI Doctor 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,566.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 53.4% lower against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $231,387.98 and approximately $74,566.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

