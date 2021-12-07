AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Critical Analysis

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AIkido Pharma and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A

AIkido Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.65%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and iSpecimen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 6,128.80 -$12.34 million ($0.04) -17.08 iSpecimen $8.18 million 10.50 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

iSpecimen has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iSpecimen beats AIkido Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.