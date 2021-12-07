Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after acquiring an additional 243,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $296.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

