Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $295.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.