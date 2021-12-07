Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

AGI stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 247,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.94.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$249.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.79%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

