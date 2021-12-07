Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys 525 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.8% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 297.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.02. The stock had a trading volume of 85,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.41 billion, a PE ratio of 142.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

