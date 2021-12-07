Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 117,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,169,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,729 shares of company stock valued at $500,994,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $60.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,936.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,867.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,739.95. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

