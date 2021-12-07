Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

