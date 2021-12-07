Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s previous close.

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up C$0.49 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.96. 39,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,841. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$12.47 and a 1 year high of C$17.27.

