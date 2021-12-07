Algorand Trading Down 7.1% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $10.67 billion and approximately $492.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00180367 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.00571524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00066699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,754,865,087 coins and its circulating supply is 6,305,510,764 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.