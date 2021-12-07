Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 64000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

About Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.