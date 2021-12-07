Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $638.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $645.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.07. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

