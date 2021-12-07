Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 27,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 160,387 shares.The stock last traded at $12.72 and had previously closed at $12.69.
ALGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.94.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
