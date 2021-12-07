Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 27,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 160,387 shares.The stock last traded at $12.72 and had previously closed at $12.69.

ALGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

