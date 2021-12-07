Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.18

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.18 and traded as high as C$49.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.84, with a volume of 179,581 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 8.37%.

In other news, Director Jacques D’amours sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.53, for a total value of C$1,136,180.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690,450 shares in the company, valued at C$761,520,300.30. Also, Director Richard Fortin sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.06, for a total value of C$10,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,584,147.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

