Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.18

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.18 and traded as high as C$49.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.84, with a volume of 179,581 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 8.37%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
