All Sports (SOC) Trading 24.6% Lower This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00224448 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

