Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.42.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

