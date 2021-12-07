Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.27. 3,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,090. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $121.97 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average is $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 57,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

