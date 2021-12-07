Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.65. Approximately 6,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 305,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $2,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

