Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $167.86

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.86 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.15). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.20), with a volume of 1,373 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.86. The firm has a market cap of £102.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 82.93, a current ratio of 117.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.