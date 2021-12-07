Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $314,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,729 shares of company stock valued at $500,994,374. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock traded up $68.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,944.14. 22,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,867.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2,739.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

