Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,729 shares of company stock worth $500,994,374 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,918.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,867.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,739.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.