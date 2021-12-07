Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $84.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,947.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,350. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,857.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,704.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

