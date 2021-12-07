alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALSRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

