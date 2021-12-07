Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the quarter. Altair Engineering comprises approximately 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.08% of Altair Engineering worth $160,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Altair Engineering by 996.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 134,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 66,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $4,885,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 33,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,392,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,131,101. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. 4,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.14 and a beta of 1.52. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

