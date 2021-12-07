Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 2.2%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 124,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,031,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,270,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,917,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 530,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 409,900 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Altice USA by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

