Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Shares Down 4.4%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

ALMFF has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Altium alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.