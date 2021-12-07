Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.88

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.88 and traded as high as C$15.92. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 109,155 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.13.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.64. The company has a market cap of C$655.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.