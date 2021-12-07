Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.54

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.54 and traded as high as C$64.64. Altus Group shares last traded at C$64.00, with a volume of 70,457 shares trading hands.

AIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.54.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

