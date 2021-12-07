Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.88

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.88 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

