Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.39). 1,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.39).

The stock has a market cap of £247.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Amati AIM VCT’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

