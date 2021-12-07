Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 360,455 shares.The stock last traded at $15.58 and had previously closed at $15.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.03 million, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

