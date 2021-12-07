Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 4,452 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $21.89 on Tuesday, hitting $216.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after buying an additional 183,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

