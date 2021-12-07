Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $160,318.08 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $21.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.66. 1,483,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMBA. Cowen boosted their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.