Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $160,318.08 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $21.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.66. 1,483,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ambarella by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBA. Cowen boosted their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.