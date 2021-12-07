Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $215.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 53.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 18,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $22,494,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $5,574,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

