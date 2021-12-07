América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Price Down 1%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s share price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 34,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,452,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.82.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.