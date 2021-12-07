American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Water Works by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.11. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.